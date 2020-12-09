Guam is included in the $908 billion COVID-19 pandemic relief package that Congress is now hammering out despite initial concerns that territories may be excluded, Del. Michael San Nicolas said at a Rotary Club of Tumon Bay virtual meeting on Tuesday.

A vote is expected this week on an omnibus, stopgap 2021 federal spending bill that could have the pandemic relief plan attached to it.

"Every member of Congress wants to do something before breaking for the holidays. There's a passion to do that in both chambers," the delegate said.

San Nicolas and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero have advocated for the inclusion of Guam and other territories in the new relief package.

"These benefits are a matter of economic life and death for Guam and millions of Americans across the country," the governor said in a statement after writing letters to key members of the House and Senate.

Guam got authorization for some $1.6 billion under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, and is now lobbying for a second round of assistance.

The final bill language for the $908 billion package is still not available but San Nicolas said there are talks that federal unemployment assistance could be extended to at least the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that some 27,000 to 30,000 Guam workers have relied on will expire this month.

A $1,200 direct assistance "may not be a part of it," according to San Nicolas, who was reelected for a second term after an unprecedented runoff election.

"But as of right now, the details are very, very few and far between," San Nicolas told Rotarians. "But the assurances are that whenever those details finally emerge, will include territories in the final language."

The governor said the coronavirus relief package would provide $180 billion for unemployment benefits, $288 billion for small businesses, $160 billion in aid to state and local governments, and a temporary liability shield for small businesses.

'Oversight, unintentional'

Negotiations for another COVID-19 relief package fizzled out weeks before the 2020 general election, but are now back in the forefront.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of House and Senate members, has been putting together a $908 billion relief package that might have initially excluded the territories but that, San Nicolas said, was likely an "oversight" or unintentional, and delegates worked to rectify that.

The language may have originated from the Senate, which does not have representatives from the territories, he said.

San Nicolas said he has not encountered any resistance to including the territories in the relief package.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and San Nicolas' fellow Financial Services Committee member, gave assurances that territories will be included in the package, San Nicolas said.

Other House members, he said, told him that they won't support a package that excludes the territories including Guam, the Northern Marianas, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Long story short, there was a scare but we feel like we have gotten enough feedback to satisfy that scare is not something to be so worried about. With that, we’re looking at territorial inclusion in the $908 billion package," he said.

Guam and other territories have been excluded from a number of programs, and delegates have been pushing for inclusion such as in the Supplemental Security Income.

A big hurdle, San Nicolas said, is a congressional requirement to identify a funding source for any policy changes proposed.

San Nicolas, who will be sworn in on Jan. 3 as a member of the 117th Congress, said he will also continue to push for Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement for Guam.

Military spending bill

San Nicolas is also confident that the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act will pass this week, and is hoping that it will have strong bipartisan support.

The NDAA, he said, includes some $600 million in funding for military realignment projects on Guam.

It also includes "a very critical amendment in the H-2B language," extending the H-2B labor authorization on Guam to civilian projects.

"That amendment is intact. It’s in the current NDAA that will be voted on and that will happen tomorrow," he said.

President Trump threatened to veto the NDAA unless the bill ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

"If we see very bipartisan vote tomorrow then we may see that door of veto open up. We hope this won't happen," he said.

The bill, he said, also has language for a pay raise for military personnel.

San Nicolas has also been working with the Biden-Harris transition team, and submitted recommendations for nominations to posts critical for Guam.

Ethics probe

San Nicolas remains a subject of an ethics investigation, which in June moved to a House Investigative Subcommittee inquiry.

"That's something that's going to continue to hang over my head until we remedy it. We continue to go through the adjudicative process and really it’s just unfortunate but we’re going to continue to carry that load, and as soon as we’re through it, believe me, I will let you guys know," he said at the Rotary Club event.

The investigation looks into his alleged affair with a congressional staffer and questions about campaign funds. It also looks into whether he "attempted to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations," the House Ethics Committee announced in June.