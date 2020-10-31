San Nicolas admitted to GMH

Del. Michael San Nicolas was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital Thursday night, he said, because his "oxygen levels were fluctuating dangerously low."

He was admitted to GMH a few hours after he posted a video on social media that he was staying at a government-designated COVID-19 isolation facility, the Bayview Hotel.

The past few days, he said, he was showing symptoms of COVID-19 including slight cough, shortness of breath and body aches, and he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday.

While he tested negative for COVID-19, a doctor did a chest X-ray because of his oxygen level and other symptoms, and San Nicolas was advised to continue isolation.

"It could just be viral pneumonia without COVID or it could be, but for some reason, I'm testing negative but the viral pneumonia is actually revealing that I have something," the delegate said earlier. Hours after that message, he said he was admitted to GMH.

Messages of healing

San Nicolas, who's seeking reelection in a three-way delegate race, received an outpouring of support and prayers for his condition.

His fellow Democratic challenger, former Del. Robert Underwood, on Friday morning sent a message of healing for San Nicolas and others affected by COVID-19.

"Nerissa and I pray every morning for the healing of the sick and the protection of families, especially those who are victims of COVID-19," Underwood said in a statement. "Today, we pray for the healing of Delegate San Nicolas; we pray that all of our leaders are guided by the Lord's teachings as they make decisions."

Sen. Wil Castro, a Republican delegate candidate, said he's "praying for a full and speedy recovery" for San Nicolas.

"I wish his family and team the best," Castro added.

'Conspiracy theory'

Adelup on Thursday night said an investigation is underway to determine, among other things, why protocols for admission and stay at the designated COVID-19 facility were not followed, after learning that San Nicolas was staying at the facility without testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy director, had said an investigation is underway following the discovery that the delegate allegedly used his familial connection to get admitted into an isolation facility instead of following protocol.

San Nicolas on Friday morning reminded his viewers that a member of the governor's own physicians advisory group had earlier said that people who cannot isolate at home may isolate at the Bayview Hotel.

"Perhaps Carlo Branch can come up with another conspiracy theory on how I am in GMH now," San Nicolas said.

In a social media post, San Nicolas wrote, "Not surprised that this administration is willing to throw doctors and nurses and sick people under the bus to affect elections."