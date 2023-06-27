San Nicolas and partners offer post-storm donations, haircuts

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas has been busy with post-storm community outreach, partnering with nonprofits and community organizations to provide relief.

The senator on Monday opened his office to accept donations to benefit some of the island’s most vulnerable youths – clients with Sanctuary Incorporated of Guam.

“We’ve arranged a number of projects to give back to the community to help with recovery efforts after Typhoon Mawar, and Sanctuary was one of the nonprofit organizations that came to mind for our office,” said Isaiah Aguon, the senator's director of communications.

San Nicolas’ office reached out to Sanctuary and learned the nonprofit was in need of various items.

“We learned they were in need of water, canned food and other (hygiene) items, so we decided to host a donation drive in coordination with others – that’s why we have a donation box here at our office,” Aguon said. “We definitely hope that the community is aware that we are accepting donations.”

The senator said his office supported Sanctuary because the organization “helps the youth and families help themselves.”

“I am in support of coming together, especially during a time where we are vulnerable and in recovery from Mawar,” San Nicolas stated in a news release. “I am always in support of groups and organizations helping the island community.”

San Nicolas is accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until July 7 at his Hagåtña office, located in the DNA Building in Suites 407/408.

'A simple act of kindness'

In addition to the donation drive, San Nicolas has partnered with the Guam Community College Cosmetology Program and Sen. Roy Quinata’s office to offer free haircuts to residents of all ages.

“Often in difficult times like this, a simple act of kindness can lift people’s spirits,” said GCC cosmetology instructor Janice Aguon, in a release from San Nicolas' office.

“For me and the students in our GCC cosmetology class, cutting hair is our way of supporting people through the hardships we are all facing,” she said. “We love to see the smiles on their faces and the beauty that opens up in them. At GCC, we like to say that community is our middle name. What better way to show it than to be out here meeting our neighbors and helping them get through this tough time.”

The outreach, called Taking Hair and Combing Together for Relief, was first held at the Inalåhan Mayor’s Office and provided 70 haircuts to residents.

The second event will be held at the Hågat Senior Citizens Center on June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.