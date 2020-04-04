San Nicolas announces $2.67M in federal funds to construct, upgrade medical facilities

Funds that can be used to expand hospital capacity, upgrade buildings so they can be transformed into treatment centers, and provide emergency shelter for homeless families and individuals is on its way.

Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas announced that the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will receive $2.67 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in two batches.

"These monies are a part of the relief packages we passed in Congress and are coming at a critical time as we need all the facilities and equipment we can get to best manage our circumstances," San Nicolas stated.

The moneys will likely be welcomed by local officials as efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including among the homeless population, continues.

Guam has 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 3 - that total count includes two homeless individuals. And while Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mentioned the situation during a press briefing on March 26, there's been few details on a short-term shelter for the homeless.

"We are actively looking at shelter options that are rapidly deployable and cost-effective," Leon Guerrero said at the time.

There are 873 homeless persons on Guam based on preliminary results from the 2019 Point-in-Time count.

Additionally, these funds can help convert local non-medical facilities into buildings that can expand the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Department of Public Health and Social Services' capability.

Recently, DPHSS took over the emergency home for foster children in Barrigada to be used as an additional evaluation center. These funds will allow the local government to utilize additional buildings if needed in light of the governor's medical advisory group's predictions that Guam will see hundreds more cases of COVID-19 before it subsides.

Acquiring and construction facilities

HUD released the first batch of funding allocated through the CARES Act, or the COVID-19 relief act, which provides more than $2 billion to help states and territories. The funds were allocated based on existing grant formulas that include population ratios.

The first batch of funds, approximately $1.8 million, allotted through the Community Development Block Grant may be used for:

• Constructing medical facilities for testing and treatment.

• Acquiring a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery.

• Replacing HVAC systems to temporarily transform commercial buildings or closed school buildings into clinics or treatment centers.

• Supporting businesses manufacturing medical supplies.

• Constructing a group living facility to centralize patients undergoing treatment.

• Carrying out job training of health care workers and technicians who are available to treat disease within a community.

The second batch, which amounts to $888,696, will be channeled through the Emergency Solutions Grant to be used to:

• Building more emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families.

• Operating emergency shelters by providing maintenance, rent, repair, security, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, food, furnishings, and supplies necessary for the operation.

• Providing Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families or individuals.

• Providing essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, outreach, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

• Preventing individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.