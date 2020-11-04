Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who topped the three-way congressional race but still faces a runoff election, released a statement saying he "thanks voters and challengers, appeals for humanity."

San Nicolas, appealed to former Congressman Robert Underwood, to consider bowing out rather than proceeding with the runoff.

"I would like to extend a sincere olive branch to Congressman Underwood, and appeal to his humanity to consider a gentleman's withdrawal from a runoff election," San Nicolas stated.

"We are asking he consider it," San Nicolas added.

Guam requires a runoff election if a candidate does not receive 50% plus 1 of the votes cast.

San Nicolas received 13,000 votes or 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Castro received 5,942, or 21% of the votes.

Here's San Nicolas's full statement:

"As the General election concludes we want to thank all of the voters of Guam, Congressman Underwood, and Senator Castro. With such a humbling and overwhelming outcome, we need to turn our attention to our people over politics.

I would like to extend a sincere olive branch to Congressman Underwood, and appeal to his humanity to consider a gentleman's withdrawal from a runoff election.

It is not against the law for him to withdraw, and it is the right thing to do for our people.

Our financial and medical resources are already strained, and more importantly our COVID cases are spiking, presenting more risks to our people today than when the primary election was cancelled months ago.

This is an opportunity for us to really come together for our people and put them before politics, and I humbly appeal for his consideration."