San Nicolas bill proposes local lottery

A freshman lawmaker is looking to offer a new way for local residents to gamble, and hopes it will result in profits for the government of Guam.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas on Monday introduced Bill 145-37, which proposes to establish the Guam Lottery Commission to oversee in-person and online lotteries.

The legislation aims for the island to “cultivate and form another industry that will further bolster the economy and create another revenue source that can be utilized for a variety of government programs or to address the island’s financial burdens,” San Nicolas said in a press release issued by his office.

San Nicolas said the idea of the bill came about when he was thinking about his childhood.

"When I was a child, my dad would always bring home scratch cards," he said. "I would spend 20 minutes with a nickel scratching the card. That was exciting as a child to win money by scratching something off.”

His measure, however, doesn’t allow children, and even some adults, to take part in lotteries.

"No persons under the age of 21 shall be allowed to participate in the operation and administration of the lottery and participate in any lottery games,” the bill states.

Lottery commission

If passed as introduced, the commission will be considered a public corporation and an autonomous instrumentality, composed of five members appointed by the governor to staggered terms. One member must have at least five years experience in law enforcement, one must have five years experience in the retail industry and one must be a certified public accountant. The two remaining members shall come from the business community, the bill mandates.

Members appointed to the commission, according to the measure, will enjoy job protections not given to other executive appointees.

“No courtesy resignation shall be requested by a new administration of the government of Guam nor shall any commissioners offer to resign,” the measure mandates.

Source of revenue

The bill touts revenue generated from similar state-run lotteries, including in an unincorporated territory like Guam.

“In the territory of (the) U.S. Virgin Islands, the territorial lottery agency, the Virgin Islands Lottery, is one of the highest revenue contributors to its treasury, providing an average of $4 million to several government programs such as their public schools, the Veterans Affairs office, the Pharmaceutical Assistance Program, and the General Fund,” the measure states.

Bill 145 proposes revenue coming from lotteries be deposited into the Limited Gaming Fund, which helps pay for repairs to school facilities and recreational spaces in villages, such as gyms and athletic fields, managed by mayors.

The measure, however, does not explicitly mandate a minimum contribution or subsidy that the local government would receive from lottery sales.

'Allow all types of gaming'

“What I want to do is to create a gaming commission that would allow all types of gaming, everything like lottery, casino, carnival activities, games of chances, just to name a few," San Nicolas stated in a release. "I want to regulate it, hopefully to generate revenues for the government of Guam without actually taxing the people. Games of chance can generate a lot of revenue at the fun of participating.”

But his bill, in its current form, does not authorize the commission to regulate activities in casinos, carnivals or other games of chance.

The legislation restricts the group’s oversight and supervision to lotteries only, which is defined as “any lottery game authorized and conducted … whereby persons who have unconditionally paid for lottery tickets or shares … have the opportunity and chance to win prizes, are awarded, or distributed among them, said prizes.”

In fact, the measure specifically bars lotteries from using “casino-themed games such as blackjack, baccarat, draw poker, lucky 7s, dice, roulette, slot machines or dog racing.”

“Using the model that California, Arizona the U.S. Virgin Islands, 43 other states and Puerto Rico are utilizing for their government-operated lotteries, Guåhan could similarly partake in the benefits that the industry brings and provide an additional revenue source for many of our government’s programs,” the bill states.