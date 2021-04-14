San Nicolas, Blas argue over aid for small businesses

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said Sen. Frank Blas Jr. made a "very ignorant statement" when he commented that the Northern Mariana Islands "wasn't asleep at the wheel" regarding how Economic Injury Disaster Loan program limitations were applied to those islands.

"First of all, the relief packages that were passed, they were passed at-large for the whole country. ... The appetite in the Congress was to move relief forward but there were certain senators, particularly in the Senate, who wanted to ensure the relief was being narrowed for areas of greater need," San Nicolas said.

Responding to the congressman, Blas said he didn't believe there was ignorance in trying to obtain answers.

"This program has been in place for well over 30 days. And if there's any ignorance, it's in the fact that not being able to inform the community, at least those businesses that are going to be adversely affected," Blas said.

The senator said he's received calls from business owners who were not just surprised, but "felt betrayed and angered" because they were waiting for EIDL assistance only to learn they do not qualify based on their location.

Eligible companies were entitled to a maximum of $10,000 in benefits under the initial EIDL, but funding constraints resulted in many applicants not receiving a full award. The program was revived in the American Rescue Plan, which allows businesses to obtain their remaining amount.

But a new prerequisite mandates that a company be located in a "low-income community." However, these communities were determined using 2010 census data.

In Tamuning, a designated low-income area is bordered by Farenholt Avenue in the North, Gov. Carlos Camacho Road in the West, Marine Corps Drive in the South, and Chalan San Antonio in the East – surrounded by areas not considered to be low-income.

This can mean that two businesses equally affected by the pandemic will be treated differently simply based on what side of the street they are located.

Blas wrote to San Nicolas about the matter on Monday.

"While it is my understanding that the map used was generated from census data collected in 2010, how was it surmised that the pandemic affected businesses on just one side of the street as opposed to the other?" he stated.

Meanwhile, essentially all of Saipan, Tinian and Rota are considered low-income, according to the policy map, so the CNMI is not facing the same issue.

While he didn't know the exact reason behind the difference between Guam and the CNMI, Blas told the Post Monday it would be safe to assume "the CNMI wasn't asleep at the wheel," referring to the development of the program.

On Tuesday, San Nicolas said the reason the CNMI was largely considered low-income is because they had a poverty rate of 52% in the 2010 census while Guam had a rate of 22%.

"The reason the CNMI did not have the same limitations we do is not because anyone was asleep at the wheel. I think Sen. Blas needs to wake up and realize that," San Nicolas said.

Unlikely to change

But more importantly, according to San Nicolas, the situation for Guam is unlikely to change.

Creating an exemption unique to Guam would be a non-starter, and while there is the possibility that Congress will amend the program as a whole, the current structure was a necessary compromise to begin to push out the overall package, he added.

"So it's very unlikely that we will be able to go back and have that adjusted for the country at large and even less likely we'll be able to do that specifically for Guam. But that being said, as I said earlier, it's still a win. We got at least some funding for some businesses and so we're glad that we're able to provide that," San Nicolas said.

Blas asked how the situation could be considered "a win" for businesses ineligible for the EIDL benefit on Guam.

"The last time I checked, COVID hit every part of this island. A case could have been made for our geographic isolation, our economic situation, as opposed to other areas," he added. "How do you explain that to the mom and pop store struggling to survive and not eligible to get assistance because of the side of the street that they're in?"