Del. Michael San Nicolas urged the Biden administration to ensure that Guam and the other U.S. territories are included in plans to secure and update existing U.S. free-trade agreements.

San Nicolas, who is running for governor, sent a May 26 letter to President Joe Biden after the launch of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative with U.S. allies Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"I write today to strongly urge that our country's gateways to the Indo-Pacific region, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are duly included in all future trade agreements and particularly in the negotiations surrounding the IPEF," San Nicolas wrote.

"As the centerpiece of America's presence in the south Pacific and first introduction to the United States for many ASEAN countries, Guam and other U.S. territories should be given the opportunity to import and export with the same ease as the 50 states. Over the past three years, I have worked diligently to highlight disparities faced by our territories in the realm of United States foreign trade. One such case is the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement which has historically excluded Guam."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

San Nicolas continued: "While our island is currently outside of the U.S. Customs zone enabling us to have duty-free status on imports, our exclusion from U.S. Free Trade Agreements inhibits us from being able to capitalize on favorable trade terms. Mindful inclusion of Guam in Free Trade negotiations will enable us to capitalize on export-oriented opportunities while still maintaining our Duty-Free status."