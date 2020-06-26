Democrat Del. Michael San Nicolas' family filed his candidacy papers on Thursday, hours after Republican Sen. Wil Castro personally filed his candidacy for delegate.

Castro and San Nicolas are among 69 individuals who have so far filed their candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission, just days before the June 30 deadline.

For the Republican primary races, Castro is poised to be the only delegate candidate.

Among Democrats, it's still not clear whether San Nicolas will have a challenger.

Former Del. Robert Underwood as of Thursday has not made any announcement.

San Nicolas is currently in Washington, D.C. His mother and father and his campaign team's Jennifer Winn, who is also his district director, along with her husband and son, filed the delegate's candidacy papers on his behalf.

"We also filed today with 1,000 submitted signatures and little fanfare, because this election will be an opportunity for the people to vote for either production or distraction, and there is only one production-oriented congressional ticket in this election," San Nicolas said in a text message to The Guam Daily Post.

Castro aims to build bridges

Former Gov. Eddie Calvo, former Public Auditor Doris Brooks, former Sen. Tony Ada, and family and friends accompanied Castro in his delegate candidacy filing.

Castro, in his remarks after filing, said he wants to be a Guam delegate "whom you can trust will represent you well."

"I want to be the Guam delegate who builds bridges in order to create better opportunities for Guam and her people," he said. "If given the privilege to serve in Washington, I will continue to be that accessible, active and engaged representative. I will show up to do the job you elect me to do."

Ada, who is also chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said no other Republican has so far communicated their desire to seek the delegate seat in the primary races.

69 filers so far

There are 69 candidacy filers to date. The Thursday filings are as follows, in alphabetical order:

John Albert Ananich II, challenger, for Democrat senator

Sen. Wil Castro, challenger, for Republican congressional delegate

Chalan Pago/Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue, incumbent, Democrat

Dominic J. Hernandez, challenger, for Republican senator

Del. Michael San Nicolas, incumbent, Democrat

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, incumbent, Democrat

Edward Terlaje, challenger, for Democrat Yona mayor

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, incumbent, Democrat

Up for grabs in the Aug. 29 primaries are seats for mayors, vice mayors, senators, delegate and public auditor.