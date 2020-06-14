A letter from a local organization called out Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, saying he is the only elected leader of Guam who has not affirmed his support for the rights of the CHamoru people.

He responded to the Fanohge Coalition, stating, “Of course I support the rights of CHamoru people.”

In a letter sent to the media on Thursday, the coalition, whose aim is to promote the right of the CHamoru people to choose the political status of the territory, stated the governor and all 15 senators of the Legislature had gone on the record in support of self-determination.

The group wrote that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and four senators wrote statements expressing their support. The other 11 senators responded in the affirmative when surveyed by the group on whether they supported self-determination for the CHamoru people.

According to the congressman, he has already made his position clear.

“As for self-determination, I am already on the record that the question of Guam's political status should be put before all of the people of Guam, as a future predicated on everyone should not begin by excluding anyone,” he wrote. “As a CHamoru I am confident that my fellow islanders who call Guam home will make the best choice for Guam's political future alongside me. I trust all of the people of Guam."

According to the Fanohge Coalition, more than 2,000 people joined a march to support their mission last September.

Native inhabitants of Guam were allowed to vote on the political status – independence, free association, or statehood – of the territory under the 2000 plebiscite law.

However, the 9th Circuit Court ruled Guam cannot hold a vote solely for native inhabitants on the island's political status, stating it would violate the U.S. Constitution by excluding specific races from voting.