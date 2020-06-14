The ethics investigation into Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has moved from an Office of Congressional Ethics investigation to a House Investigative Subcommittee inquiry.

In addition to his alleged affair with a congressional staffer and questions about campaign funds, he also will be investigated on whether he "attempted to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations," the House Ethics Committee announced Saturday, Guam time.

San Nicolas issued a brief statement saying: "This is just a part of the process that we are required to go through in order to disprove the allegations made against us. We will continue to cooperate and thank the people for their patience and support during this time."

Referral for further investigation

The Ethics Committee made the decision to establish the Investigative Subcommittee after the matter was referred from the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Ethics Committee's statement announced specific allegations that the newly launched Investigative Subcommittee will be probing.

According to a statement issued by Florida Rep. Thomas Deutch, Ethics Committee chairman, and Texas Rep. Kenny Marchant, Ethics Committee ranking member, the committee unanimously voted on March 11 to have the Investigative Subcommittee determine whether San Nicolas may have done any of the following:

• engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff;

• converted campaign funds to personal use;

• accepted improper and/or excessive campaign contributions;

• reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes;

• omitted required information from or disclosed false information in reports filed with the Federal Election Commission;

• made false statements to government investigators or agencies; and/or

• improperly interfered or attempted to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations in violation of House Rules, law, regulations, or other standards of conduct.

Rep. Grace Meng of New York will lead the Investigative Subcommittee. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana will serve as the ranking member on the Investigative Subcommittee.

Florida Rep. Darren Soto and Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler will also be part of the subcommittee.

The House Ethics Committee statement notes "that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."