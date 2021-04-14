San Nicolas: Federal aid 'drying up'

As the United States shows signs of economic recovery, it is unlikely there will be much future desire in Washington, D.C., for additional stimulus or relief packages, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the need to be prudent with spending relief dollars.

"I don't want to put a chilling effect on our local spending," San Nicolas said. "I do want to encourage our people to continue to be a resource for our economy – that's very important. But I do want everybody to be mindful that we cannot go out and do a lot of luxury purchases or do a lot of feel-good buying with money that's coming in, because the likelihood of that cash flow continuing, that window gets smaller and smaller as the nation overall continues on the road to recovery."

The U.S. has seen recent positive data on the economy, according to the delegate. Jobless rates have fallen drastically in the last quarter and real estate markets are red-hot, fueled by low interest rates, San Nicolas said.

The nation will move ahead with the larger picture in mind and Guam's circumstances will likely be different as the situation improves in the states, he added.

For example, San Nicolas said, Guam's primary tourism markets in Korea and Japan have been behind in rolling out vaccinations.

"So if the country finds its footing and there are no further relief packages to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that's sunsetting in September, and if our source markets have not wrapped up their vaccination schedules to a point where our tourism is on a fast-track road to recovery ... we're going to have a very serious economic problem with resources drying up federally and with our local economy unable to pick up the slack."

He encouraged businesses to try and reopen hiring, and residents to find jobs, even if they are currently receiving unemployment assistance.

San Nicolas also encouraged the government of Guam to continue pursuing travel bubbles. To that extent, his office has engaged with Guam's source markets about the desire to open up to tourism when the island is ready. But until a plan is in place on how to satisfy tourism markets to create travel bubbles, Guam is "skating on thin ice," he added.

The delegate is planning on returning to Guam, likely in the first week of May, and said he's communicated with Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez, who is working to establish travel bubbles. He added they are working on securing a meeting with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office to see if a travel bubble can proceed through that avenue.

Guam has yet to receive the more than $600 million in state funding out of the American Rescue Plan. San Nicolas said Guam isn't the only jurisdiction waiting on the cash relief. He said the U.S. Department of the Treasury is working out details on the release of the money, but he anticipates it should be before the end of the month.

The delegate also discussed a major piece of federal legislation that may offer up to a $1.9 trillion investment for infrastructure and transportation projects across the country, to include housing programs.

But another major component San Nicolas said he's working on with the federal bill is getting significant resources into the Guam Regional Transit Authority. San Nicolas said they will do what they can to get funding to modernize the Hagåtña transfer station and GRTA offices and facilities, as well as increasing the bus fleet from 26 to up to 100 buses. San Nicolas said he is also working with GRTA to increase the number of bus shelters from 10 to up to 100.

San Nicolas said he is working on getting resources to help fully modernize the Guam Fishermen's Cooperative Association.