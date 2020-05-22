Child care providers on Guam have not received federal funds available to support their businesses and ensure child care services are available to essentials workers, Del. Michael San Nicolas said in a statement on Thursday.

On April 14, Guam received $6.4 million in federal child care grants under the CARES Act – but San Nicolas said the money has not been put to its intended use.

"We continue to receive pleas from child care providers that this money still has not been made available," San Nicolas said. "Not only would these funds support this critical service, it would further support front-liners who may need the service, and provide service providers with the funding they need to run a COVID-19-safe operation."

Maelonie Tamondong owns three day care centers on island. She wrote a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday, appealing for assistance.

"Other states have recognized the critical role that child care plays in their states and have stepped up to institute plans which will reimburse child care providers for lost tuition due to this unprecedented event," Tamondong wrote. "We urge you to take similar action in Guam. Without additional support, many child care businesses like mine will close and leave too many parents without child care when they need to get back to work."

Not all child care providers are eligible for federal Small Business Administration Economic Disaster loans, and the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the CARES Act provides just eight weeks of payroll assistance leaving child care programs in need of additional assistance, said Tamondong.

She wrote that even in the best of times child care programs like hers "operate on razor-thin margins and teeter on the edge of financial health."

A nurse and parent on Guam who wished to remain anonymous told The Guam Daily Post: "During the lockdown, many people are out of work and are having a difficult time providing for their families. For parents, like my husband and I, who are fortunate to be essential workers during the lockdown, it's our way of keeping people who work for day care centers employed and earning money. If a job puts food on the table, that job is essential."

How the funds may be used

San Nicolas in his statement said the Child Care and Development Block Grant under the CARES Act could be used to provide:

continued payments and assistance to child care providers in the case of decreased enrollment or closures related to the coronavirus, and to assure providers are able to remain open or reopen as appropriate;

child care assistance, without regard to income, to health care employees, emergency responders, sanitation workers and other workers deemed essential during the pandemic; and

funding to child care providers who were not participating in subsidy prior to the public health emergency, for the purposes of cleaning and sanitation and other activities necessary to maintain or resume the operation of programs.

San Nicolas urged the local government to make the federal resources available as soon as possible.

"GovGuam has received these funds over a month ago," he stated. "We need to be getting the federal resources out timely on all fronts."