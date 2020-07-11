San Nicolas gets 6 months in DOC contraband scheme

Jerome Taimanglo San Nicolas won’t get out of prison until Christmas Eve.

The former Department of Corrections officer was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Friday for his part in a scheme that involved the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.

He will serve six months with credit for the 16 days he had already spent in jail.

“Your Honor, I would like to apologize to you,” San Nicolas said. “If you think that I disrespected you in all the times I’ve tested hot. This is not who I really am. It’s just that I have a lot of stress on me. Everything that I did, I admit to it and I apologize for everything and wasting of you guy’s time here. I just want to tell you thank you and I will seek the help that I need.

San Nicolas pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor and was the only former corrections officer to get any jail time. Others who pleaded guilty to the same charge got a different deal with the prosecution and were given probation.

“I want you to understand that I really looked at the aggravating factors that caused this situation to happen. Like your conduct that caused the harm. That it was you who abused the position of trust, you were an officer at the Department of Corrections. We the people of Guam depended upon you to make sure you followed and carried out your duties,” Sukola said. “You had committed this crime and this offense for some gain: money, items.”

San Nicolas was scheduled to be sentenced earlier this month, but the hearing was delayed after he tested positive for using meth for a third time.

He told the court he is working to kick his drug addiction with the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

According to the plea agreement, other charges brought against him, including conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes and possession of a firearm without a Guam Firearms Identification card were dismissed.

“He was given such a good deal,” Sukola said. “Mr. San Nicolas, thank you for taking your responsibility.”

The former corrections guard was among a dozen others charged in a scheme that involved the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into the prison in 2017.

Separate case

In May of this year, San Nicolas won his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam on a separate case that resulted in the overturning of his conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The justices concluded that the trial court had abused its discretion in excluding the cross-examination testimony, and that the error prejudiced San Nicolas because he was prevented from challenging the credibility of his accuser.

The case, which accused him of molesting a 15-year-old girl known to him, has been sent back to the lower court to be tried again.