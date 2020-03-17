San Nicolas: Guam adequately provided with food aid in COVID bill

Del. Michael San Nicolas wrote to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes that Guam "is already included" in the general provisions for emergency food assistance program in the COVID-19 response legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed a few days ago.

In a March 15 letter to the speaker, San Nicolas stated that, should H.R. 6201 pass into law, Guam would be covered under the following provisions:

• An additional $500 million to the Women, Infants, and Children program;

• An additional $400 million to the Commodity Assistance Program, which includes the Emergency Food Assistance Program, Food Bank Program and the Commodity Supplemental Program;

• Emergency food assistance to households with at least one child eligible to receive free or reduced-priced meals whose school is closed no less than five consecutive days due to the COVID-19 emergency;

• Flexibility on the work and work training requirements for low-income jobless workers on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;

• The ability for states – including Guam – to request the Secretary of Agriculture for special waivers to provide temporary emergency benefits to SNAP households up to the maximum monthly allotment

'Your request ... will not be considered'

The speaker asked San Nicolas in a recent letter why Guam was not included in $100 million funding for nutrition assistance in the legislation.

San Nicolas wrote, "Your request to include Guam in the section providing $100 million for emergency nutrition assistance to the three named U.S. territories will not be considered. A basic understanding of federal law and policy reveals that the respective people of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico are left out of the enabling law governing Commodity Assistance Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. These territories have been and are inadequately funded through federal food assistance programs.

"This recognition by Congress warranted a special provision for these territories so that they may not be left out," San Nicolas wrote. "Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands are already on par with the 50 states and the District of Columbia in SNAP funding levels."