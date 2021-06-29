Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part report about the delegate's latest annual congressional address

“I am the youngest and also the only one that doesn’t know how to use a teleprompter.”

Del. Michael San Nicolas began his annual address on a light note – joking about the differences between himself, the governor and chief justice, who all report the progress of their offices each year at the Guam Congress Building.

Monday’s event also was the first of these speeches given under eased government restrictions, including in-person attendance by members of the public and the media, since the COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

“Our island is at an inflection point, emerging from the greatest danger our community has faced directly since World War II, yet our greatest work is what lies before us,” San Nicolas said.

When he last spoke before the Legislature in January 2020, the “realities” caused by the pandemic “weren’t even in the realm of the imaginable,” according to the island’s sole, non-voting delegate to Congress.

Since then the federal government has authorized more than $2.5 billion in federal aid to Guam. Many of the critical programs relied upon during the ongoing economic downturn benefitted the island more than other states and territories, the delegate reported.

Guam was either treated equitably under the laws or received specific “carve-outs” so that small districts like the island wouldn’t be negatively impacted by larger demands elsewhere in the nation.

Guam was just one of three places nationwide to have the program completely paid for by the federal government, according to San Nicolas, who stressed Guam has been “fully included” in the six assistance packages Congress has enacted into law to date.

“We knew that we could not hide behind the ‘small territory’ excuse or the ‘we can’t vote’ excuse and look our people in the eye with a plastic smile saying we did our best as families suffered,” he said. “We knew we had to deliver.”