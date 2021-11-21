Del. Michael San continues to consider a run for Adelup, but hasn’t yet decided to vacate his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In response to questions about the upcoming election from reporters, he said he’s “preparing” for a potential gubernatorial bid, but that his team was still taking a look at the scope of work he would be undertaking as Guam’s chief executive, in order to tackle the island’s “legacy issues” and advance his potential agenda.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’re still evaluating things, and we’re still absolutely sizing up the nature of the responsibility. But it’s very much on the table,” he said.

The delegate, however, did not know how long that evaluation will take.

“It’s hard to say,” San Nicolas said, in response to a question on when a final decision about the election will be made.

“When we get there, and then when we have that conversation with whoever ultimately is going to potentially be our lieutenant (governor candidate), that’s when, of course, any kind of announcements will be made. But we’re still very much in the fact-finding phase of things.”

Part of that decision making process includes who will step up to take his seat in the federal government.

“Absolutely anyone who seeks, or who would like to seek the congressional office would definitely, definitely be a factor in ultimately what we decide to do,” he said. “Because we don’t want to go backwards, you know? And we want to keep Guam in a place in the Congress where we are currently. We want to keep her in that positive place.”