An objection has been raised on HR 1365, according to Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas.

The objection comes less than a week after passing the local war claims bill, previous unanimous support in the Senate for HR 1365 is now at risk, according to press release.

"I have received word that there is now a concern with HR 1365," San Nicolas stated. "I am on a flight today back to DC to try to salvage this; in the meantime, the Legislature and the Governor need to immediately reconsider their actions for the sake of the very people we are trying to help."

San Nicolas could not be reached for comment to elaborate on the objection and who raised it.

Bill 181, introduced by Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, and Sens. Wil Castro and Amanda Shelton, was signed by the governor into Public Law 35-61 on Friday.

The Legislature and Adelup hadn't reached out to San Nicolas prior to announcing their intent to pass local legislation to pay war claims using local general funds. About $14 million has been set aside.

Guam's Section 30 money, about $23 million of it, has been set aside by the federal government for the federal payout of claims that are going through the adjudication process. HR 1365 fixes a technical problem with the federal law regarding the payout process - the fix was needed so that the federal government could begin war reparation payments.