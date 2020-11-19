A day after securing a second term in Congress, Del. Michael San Nicolas said his priority is securing more COVID-19 pandemic relief for Guam, even as he called on leaders to create a local unemployment program.

He said he will continue to ask the Guam Legislature to consider a local World War II claims program also using Section 30 funding, for the 11,000 families still waiting for war reparations.

San Nicolas emerged victorious in Guam's first delegate runoff election Tuesday.

"For those who chose to vote for us, I'm deeply grateful," San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday, adding that he's thankful for those who voted and those who worked on his campaign in the midst of the pandemic.

He received 10,326 votes while his fellow Democrat Robert Underwood received 6,996, based on the Guam Election Commission's unofficial tally.

Days before the general election, San Nicolas showed symptoms of COVID-19 but was later confirmed to have viral pneumonia. His stay in a government COVID-19 isolation facility drew criticism.

He packed a smaller campaign fund and a mellowed-down campaign compared to the other team.

In the campaign season, the House Committee on Ethics investigation into San Nicolas also came up.

"As far as the election, I think that this has been God's way of really helping me to develop even thicker skin and to learn how to have a lot of things going in one ear and out the other and let things go and just focus on service," San Nicolas said.

Governor: 'I wish him well'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said the governor congratulated San Nicolas in a personal phone call with him Wednesday, and they renewed their pledge to "work with each other for the good of our people."

"We committed to support each other in our request for continued federal assistance for our people and our economy as a result of this pandemic," the governor said in a statement.

She said from a Guam buildup that preserves cultural assets, to fairness in earned income tax credits and the full inclusion of Guam in future COVID-19 relief at a federal level, "there is a great deal of work that will require our hard work and cooperation and our administration is poised to renew that work for team Guam."

"I wish him well in the new Congress," the governor said.

San Nicolas, for his part, said he will continue to work with the governor to ensure pandemic relief reaches the people as much as possible.

"Just because we have differences in what we believe should be prioritized, and just because we speak up on those differences and we publicly disagree on those differences, doesn't mean there's adversarial relationships," San Nicolas said. "It just means that leaders are engaging and we're doing it in the way that is out there and open and transparent with the public."

'Work together'

Local Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday said it's time to set aside differences and start working together as Guam continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and resulting financial crisis.

Both parties congratulated San Nicolas on his victory, as well as Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, for stepping up to serve the island.

"Campaigns are never easy, and these two gentlemen proudly presented their plans for our island," the Republican Party of Guam said. "But now we must place differences aside and work collectively for the betterment of our community."

The Democratic Party of Guam, for its part, said it "would like to emphasize to all incoming candidates-elect, both Democrats and Republicans, that we need to put our differences aside and work together for the sake of our island."

San Nicolas, a former member of the Guam Legislature and a former bank executive, said the U.S. House-passed relief package remains on the table, awaiting Senate action.

Most COVID-19 relief funds including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that 30,000-plus Guam workers have been relying on, are about to expire and lawmakers have been trying to roll out a new package.

"I think the local government needs to seriously consider implementing a local unemployment program," San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas said he's going to maintain his seat on the House Financial Services Committee where he's currently vice chairman, "and that will continue to give us a seat at the table for additional relief."

He also said he will continue to work with the House Armed Services Committee "to ensure that Guam's interests continue to be advocated for when it comes to military spending."

Bipartisan efforts

Local Democrats thanked the 17,000-plus voters who voted in the runoff election.

Republicans said they look forward to continuing bipartisan efforts in working with San Nicolas.

"There are many pressing issues forthcoming inclusive of economic recovery and financial support for thousands in the community, and now with the conclusion of the 2020 election cycle, the Guam GOP stands ready to engage in discussions with Congressman San Nicolas on a path for Guam," the Republicans said.

Guam was required to hold a runoff race because San Nicolas didn't meet the 50%-plus-one vote threshold during the three-way delegate race that also saw the participation of Republican Sen. Wil Castro.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, who also won her first reelection as a member of the Guam Legislature, congratulated San Nicolas on his victory.

"Locally the voting is over," she said. "We now have an opportunity to move forward with a unified and Democrat-led approach to problem-solving. From the Guam Legislature and governor's office to Congress and the White House, the people have elected Democrats to lead. It is time to answer that call to duty."