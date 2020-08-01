San Nicolas: Pay private sector essential workers with CARES Act funds

Del. Michael San Nicolas urged the use of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to compensate essential workers who continue to work the front lines in the midst of the health emergency.

In a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, San Nicolas cited a Pennsylvania program that utilizes state and local CARES Act funds to provide direct grants to eligible businesses to compensate essential workers.

"Essential workers have held us up and kept us going, and we need to compensate that accordingly," San Nicolas said, adding the eligibility should be for all workers earning $25 or less per hour.

"The resiliency of our community today is owed to the sacrifice of our eligible workers,” he said. “The strength of our recovery will be carried on their shoulders and fueled by their morale.”

In his letter, he identifies the following categories of workers who should receive compensation:

• Health care and social assistance;

• Food manufacturing;

• Food retail facilities;

• Transit and ground passenger transportation;

• Security services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the governor’s executive order;

• Janitorial services to buildings and dwellings;

• All businesses open and operating that remained open during the local government-ordered shutdown;

• All open and operating retail food, water and medicine establishments;

• All establishments involved in the transit, warehousing, wholesaling or distribution of food and beverage or medically related goods;

• All open and operating fuel retail and distribution operations;

• All open and operating laundry, mold remediation and pest management retail and service establishments;

• All plumbing, electrical, HVAC and auto service and maintenance establishments;

• All open and operating hotel, visitor lodging and restaurant establishments;

• All open and operating digital, print and radio news and general radio broadcast operators; and

• All open and operating child care and adult dependent care service providers.