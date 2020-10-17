Del. Michael San Nicolas recently celebrated an accomplishment that few freshmen representatives achieved, as one of only 15 members who has passed a bill into law, he announced in a press release.

There are 111 freshmen representatives currently serving in the 116th Congress. Passing a bill into law as a new senator on the block is considered a milestone, San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas' H.R. 1365 was passed into law, allowing for the payments of war reparations to the CHamoru people who suffered under the Japanese occupation in World War II.

"We are humbled that the significance of our work to finally deliver war claims payments to our people was further significant," said San Nicolas, commenting on the accomplishment. "Outcomes are what matter and we look forward to supporting our colleagues as they too work hard to deliver for their constituents."

San Nicolas further stated he's focusing on "delivering meaningful outcomes for the people we serve," he said.