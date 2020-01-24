As the government of Guam prepares to process the payments for war claims using local money, Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas issued caution Thursday.

He said the government of Guam will get to choose who gets paid, that a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury does not guarantee reimbursement to GovGuam, and that there is no process to facilitate requests from claimants in the states.

In response, Carlo Branch, the governor's director of policy, provided one sentence:

"Peace be with you and all those we lost waiting for this day."

Nearly 1,500 claims have been approved for payment by the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission via the federal law called the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. The governor on Thursday signed the agreement needed to process payments through local moneys.

San Nicolas has been working on passing H.R. 1365, a resolution that addresses a flaw in the law pushed forward by his predecessor, then-Delegate Madeleine Bordallo. Bordallo's version failed to authorize the U.S. Department of the Treasury to make payments on claims.

The delegate issued a release following the signing of the MOA. He stated Guam would pay only living claimants able to assign over claims.

"We have no idea how many of the claims that have been adjudicated are actually of living claimants. While we all share in the desire to have everyone live to see this day, so many families are being left behind and that is not being said upfront," San Nicolas said, in part.

The enabling law, the Loyalty Recognition Act, "does not have language to pay third parties and specifically limits payments to 'a person' with no reference to third-party entities like the Government of Guam," he said.

San Nicolas also said there is no local process set up to facilitate requests from claimants residing in the U.S. mainland.

About half of the adjudicated claims have addresses on the mainland, based on information from the Treasury Department, according to Tony Babauta, the governor's chief of staff. He said stateside claimants can contact GovGuam at (671) 482-0792, email at guamwarclaims@guam.gov or visit the website at warclaims.guam.gov for more information.