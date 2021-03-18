Del. Michael San Nicolas received four letters from the Federal Election Commission last month, requesting clarification on campaign finance reports that appeared to be inaccurate or improper.

According to the FEC’s website the documents are a campaign’s opportunity to “correct or explain report information for the public record.” These requests are made when an FEC analyst needs “additional clarification or identifies an error, omission or possible prohibited activity.”

Three of the FEC letters indicate concern about possible accounting discrepancies. The fourth, sent on Feb. 28, also alleges San Nicolas’ campaign “may have failed to file one or more of the required 48-hour notices regarding "last minute" contributions” and that a campaign report discloses one or more contributions that appear to be from a corporation or labor organization. Federal law prohibits these types of donations unless they are made from separate segregated funds, according to the FEC.

“If any apparently prohibited contribution in question was incompletely or incorrectly disclosed, you must amend your original report with clarifying information. If you have received prohibited contributions, you must make a refund within 30 days of the treasurer becoming aware of the illegality of the contribution,” the letter states. “Although the commission may take further legal action concerning the acceptance of prohibited contributions, your prompt action to refund the prohibited amount will be taken into consideration.”

The fourth letter also requested information about one or more contributions received after the 2020 general and runoff elections.

“These contributions may only be accepted to the extent that the committee has net debts outstanding from the 2020 general and runoff elections,” the FEC wrote, adding “If a contribution exceeds the amount of net debts outstanding from the 2020 general and runoff elections, you may have to refund or redesignate the contribution. The funds can be retained if, within 60 days of receipt, the excessive amount was properly redesignated for a different election.”

A year-end report filed Jan. 31 by the San Nicolas campaign disclosed $39,944 in debts and obligations and $46,285 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period.

When reached for comment, San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post that his campaign has responded to all four letters, but declined to provide his responses when asked.

“They are communicated directly with FEC. We are not looking to politicize our [communication] with them,” San Nicolas said, claiming that some of the assertions of the federal authority “were incorrect on their end.”

San Nicolas called the FEC requests “a common occurrence in all political campaigns.” His campaign only received four requests for additional information from 2018 to 2020. Last month, FEC sent to San Nicolas the same number of requests for additional information he received in the past three years.

“Please note, you will not receive an additional notice from the commission on this matter. Adequate responses must be received by the commission on or before the due date noted above to be taken into consideration in determining whether audit action will be initiated. Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act may also result in an enforcement action against the committee. Any response submitted by your committee will be placed on the public record and will be considered by the commission prior to taking enforcement action,” according to the FEC.