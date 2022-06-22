Del. Michael San Nicolas and his running mate, Sabrina Salas Matanane, on Tuesday became the first gubernatorial ticket to file its candidacy, with a renewed call to the governor to release more federal pandemic relief funds to residents.

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane will be challenging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the Democratic primary, while the gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and running mate Sen. Tony Ada is the only one running on the Republican side.

"With over $300 million remaining in available stimulus and assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan funds, Bri and I are really hoping our constant pressure is going to be getting this dormant relief out to our people right away," San Nicolas, who is running for governor, said in a statement shortly after his team filed its candidacy documents.

The filing came a few hours after the governor signed into law a six-month fuel tax suspension measure to help lower the cost of gas at the pump.

Salas Matanane, a longtime TV journalist, had a family matter to attend to, so wasn't able to join San Nicolas at the Guam Election Commission offices.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission officially accepted the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane gubernatorial ticket's candidacy filing at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, a week before the June 28 filing deadline for the 2022 primary elections.

The Camacho-Ada and Leon Guerrero-Tenorio gubernatorial tickets have yet to file their candidacy documents with GEC.

Salas Matanane, in a statement, said the Northern Marianas just announced the release of the commonwealth's second round of federally funded stimulus checks in the mail to every taxpayer and dependent, while the people on Guam "continue to wait under the weight of crushing prices everywhere."

"All of the people of Guam will be watching this State of the Island very closely, as will we, because the governor needs to do the right thing and announce broad-based relief for all of our people and get it out quickly and without hassle," Salas Matanane said.

The governor, who's delivering her State of the Island address Wednesday night, said earlier that while there's still about $320 million in unspent ARP funds, that amount has been fully dedicated already.

San Nicolas, meanwhile, said he thinks politics delays the release of more direct aid to people.

"Things are really hard right now for our people. We see it every day and read in the headlines that they need relief now, and it is unfortunate that political timelines are delaying these resources from getting to people now when they need it most - not as the election gets closer," he said.

3 more senatorial bids filed

Three more filed their senatorial candidacy on Tuesday:

• Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican

• Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent

• John Ananich, Democrat

There were 22 senatorial candidate filers as of Tuesday. Thirteen are Republicans and nine are Democrats.

The total number of candidate filings for different elected positions is now 27, including three for delegate and one for attorney general.

Candidates for senator as of June 21

John Ananich, Democrat Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat Vincent Borja, Republican Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent David W. Crisostomo, Republican Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent Harvey Egna, Republican Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican Bistra Mendiola, Republican Franklin J. Meno, Democrat Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat Jonathan Savares, Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent Sandra R. Seau, Republican Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent

Candidates for delegate

Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat

Candidate for attorney general

Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho, incumbent

Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor