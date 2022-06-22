Del. Michael San Nicolas and his running mate, Sabrina Salas Matanane, on Tuesday became the first gubernatorial ticket to file its candidacy, with a renewed call to the governor to release more federal pandemic relief funds to residents.
San Nicolas and Salas Matanane will be challenging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the Democratic primary, while the gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and running mate Sen. Tony Ada is the only one running on the Republican side.
"With over $300 million remaining in available stimulus and assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan funds, Bri and I are really hoping our constant pressure is going to be getting this dormant relief out to our people right away," San Nicolas, who is running for governor, said in a statement shortly after his team filed its candidacy documents.
The filing came a few hours after the governor signed into law a six-month fuel tax suspension measure to help lower the cost of gas at the pump.
Salas Matanane, a longtime TV journalist, had a family matter to attend to, so wasn't able to join San Nicolas at the Guam Election Commission offices.
GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission officially accepted the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane gubernatorial ticket's candidacy filing at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, a week before the June 28 filing deadline for the 2022 primary elections.
The Camacho-Ada and Leon Guerrero-Tenorio gubernatorial tickets have yet to file their candidacy documents with GEC.
Waiting
Salas Matanane, in a statement, said the Northern Marianas just announced the release of the commonwealth's second round of federally funded stimulus checks in the mail to every taxpayer and dependent, while the people on Guam "continue to wait under the weight of crushing prices everywhere."
"All of the people of Guam will be watching this State of the Island very closely, as will we, because the governor needs to do the right thing and announce broad-based relief for all of our people and get it out quickly and without hassle," Salas Matanane said.
The governor, who's delivering her State of the Island address Wednesday night, said earlier that while there's still about $320 million in unspent ARP funds, that amount has been fully dedicated already.
San Nicolas, meanwhile, said he thinks politics delays the release of more direct aid to people.
"Things are really hard right now for our people. We see it every day and read in the headlines that they need relief now, and it is unfortunate that political timelines are delaying these resources from getting to people now when they need it most - not as the election gets closer," he said.
3 more senatorial bids filed
Three more filed their senatorial candidacy on Tuesday:
• Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican
• Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent
• John Ananich, Democrat
There were 22 senatorial candidate filers as of Tuesday. Thirteen are Republicans and nine are Democrats.
The total number of candidate filings for different elected positions is now 27, including three for delegate and one for attorney general.
Candidates for senator as of June 21
- John Ananich, Democrat
- Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat
- Vincent Borja, Republican
- Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent
- David W. Crisostomo, Republican
- Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent
- Harvey Egna, Republican
- Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican
- Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican
- Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican
- Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent
- Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican
- Bistra Mendiola, Republican
- Franklin J. Meno, Democrat
- Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent
- Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat
- Jonathan Savares, Democrat
- Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent
- Sandra R. Seau, Republican
- Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican
- Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent
- Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent
Candidates for delegate
- Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican
- Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat
- Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat
Candidate for attorney general
- Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho, incumbent
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor
- Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane