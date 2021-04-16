San Nicolas seeks Guam public transit funding in Biden's infrastructure plan

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is seeking funding for Guam's public transportation system, among other things, in President Joe Biden's estimated $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

San Nicolas was among congressional members who submitted written testimony on Wednesday to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

He said the committee would be "undoubtedly shocked" at what is currently being called public transportation on Guam.

Guam, with a population of about 180,000, is served by only 26 public buses, with 19 of them focused on disability and veteran services, and only seven providing service to an islandwide route, San Nicolas said.

"We need to centralize operations, establish maintenance capacity, and increase our fleet and bus shelters tenfold," San Nicolas wrote, emphasizing its importance in mobilizing the economy and improving the quality of life for the community.

The 212-square-mile island, San Nicolas said, is more densely populated than 48 other states, if one factors in the pre-pandemic number of tourists visiting and the upcoming transfer of Marines, other military personnel and their dependents.

At present, Guam has only 10 bus shelters, he said.

Exacerbating the challenges are the high gas prices at $4.30 a gallon, expensive taxi fares for everyday use, and no Lyft, Uber or other national ridership service providers, he said.

"Clearly, the lack in public transportation on Guam, especially given our circumstances, challenges and demographics, present a clear opportunity for this priority to be made whole by fund these projects for Guam and ensuring that no American is left behind," the delegate wrote.

This comes weeks after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gave testimony via Zoom to the House Natural Resources Committee, seeking a portion of the Biden infrastructure plan funding to help rebuild a new Guam public hospital that could cost $743 million.

While San Nicolas' main focus is the need to invest in public transportation, he also shared Guam's other infrastructure needs and challenges:

A decade-old highway master plan with needed road improvements costing over $600 million.

Many public schools date back to World War II era. At least half a dozen are in need of replacement and all require long overdue maintenance for a total cost of about $1.1 billion.

The island's only public hospital, Guam Memorial Hospital, which also serves the entire region of Micronesia, has more than $700 million of deferred maintenance needs and is in dire need of overhaul or replacement.

At the Guam Economic Development Authority board meeting on Thursday, officials said Adelup is still trying to ascertain whether Guam would be included in the infrastructure plan.