San Nicolas swears in as GDOL safety officer

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Guam Department of Labor has hired a safety officer for its Division of Occupational Safety and Health, according to a release sent from the agency.

Benny San Nicolas, who recently was sworn in by GDOL Director David Dell’Isola, is now “responsible for the enforcement and monitoring of safety and health standards of government of Guam agencies as adopted by the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970,” according to the department.

His duties include ensuring every local government agency provides its employees safe workplaces and healthful working conditions free from recognized hazards, monitoring safety hazards, and other health and safety enforcement responsibilities, the release stated.

“I want to welcome Benny to the team and congratulate him for all the hard work he has put in to earn this title,” stated Dell’Isola. “Having a safety officer within the government of Guam has been one of my top goals since the start of this administration, as we have been without one for years. With Benny on board, we hope to reduce and prevent worksite injuries and continue our work with government agencies so they are more educated and aware of health and safety hazards in the workplace.”

San Nicolas said he was excited to get work started with government agencies and points of contact.

“I want them to know that I am available to them for consultation,” he said. “In the next several months, I will be conducting site visits, workshops and training with several stakeholders. I have also been tasked with starting a safety consortium as a resource guide for government agencies. I also want to develop a school safety inspection plan to prevent and lower injuries among students, faculty and staff.”