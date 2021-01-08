San Nicolas sworn in as member of 117th Congress, introduces disabilities benefits bill

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced a bill seeking to extend to Guam a program that financially supports people with disabilities, a day after taking his oath of office on Sunday in Washington, D.C., along with the rest of the members of the 117th Congress.

San Nicolas, who turns 40 on Jan. 30, is serving his second term as Guam's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, after winning an unprecedented delegate runoff election in November.

His H.R. 157, introduced on Monday, seeks to include Guam in the supplemental security income, or SSI, program generally for individuals with disabilities.

It is identical to the bill San Nicolas introduced on the first day he became a freshman member of the 116th Congress in 2019.

Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are excluded from the SSI program.

His first bill for the 117th Congress has been referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Besides this bill, there's also an ongoing case in the District Court of Guam, challenging Guam residents' inability to receive benefits for people with disabilities under the SSI program.

While San Nicolas has not issued a statement nor responded to questions, he posted on his Facebook some photos from the swearing-in ceremony.

"Got sworn into the 117th Congress today, humbled to represent the people of Guam," he wrote.

A day after winning the delegate runoff election, San Nicolas said securing more pandemic relief for Guam will be his priority even as he called on leaders to create a local unemployment program.

San Nicolas served three terms as a member of the Guam Legislature from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, he had been a financial adviser and a high school teacher.

During his first term as delegate in 2019, he was elected by his colleagues to serve as vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

In his first term, one of San Nicolas' bills became law, which fixes a technical issue in a 2016 law that led to the start of payment in 2020 of war claims to Guam's World War II survivors.

But it was also during his first term that the House Committee on Ethics started investigating him on alleged improper use of campaign funds, an alleged affair with a congressional staffer, and an alleged attempt to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations.