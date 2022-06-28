San Nicolas to make live statement on ethics investigation

Del. Michael San Nicolas is scheduled to address the findings of a yearslong ethics investigation into allegations against him, which found “substantial evidence” that he accepted an improper $10,000 cash contribution and engaged in a conspiracy to cover it up.

The findings of the 217-page report from the Office of Congressional Ethics have been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

A live statement, according to notice sent by San Nicolas, will be made at 11 a.m. Tuesday, local time.

“Interested media partners will be afforded time for questions and must livestream the press conference on their social media platforms,” San Nicolas stated.

Guam’s sole delegate to Congress has yet to speak publicly about the development, or directly respond to questions from The Guam Daily Post about his case being in the hands of federal law enforcement, and his various social media accounts have yet to address the matter as of press time Monday – except to share information about the scheduled live statement.

The report takes issue with San Nicolas choosing to not cooperate with the investigation, calling failed efforts to have the delegate appear voluntary or under a subpoena the results of a pattern of “delay tactics” on his part.

Inquiries into other matters, like whether he employed a woman with whom he was having an affair, were hampered by his lack of involvement, and led to the congressional office forwarding its findings to federal law enforcement, rather than risk running out of time for possible prosecution. The deadline to prosecute San Nicolas will be next year for some of the allegations, and 2024 for others, the report notes.

“The Committee joins the (investigative subcommittee) in noting that "it would not be in the interests of justice to allow (San Nicolas) to continue to evade accountability for his actions by delaying this review while the statute of limitations continues to run.”

According to Roll Call, the delegate’s lawyer has “panned” the congressional inquiry, and predicted it will not result in criminal charges from the DOJ.

“After months of investigation, the production of thousands of pages of records related to the matters under inquiry, more than a half dozen recorded voluntary interviews with the delegate's current and former staff, and countless hours facilitating the provision of all information requested by the Investigative Subcommittee," Stanley Woodward reportedly said. “We are extremely pleased that the Subcommittee has taken the extraordinary step of concluding this matter without recommending the adoption of any Statement of Alleged Violation."

Woodward reportedly said he was “confident no further investigation will come of this matter.”

‘With disdain’

But the report itself provides a critical account of how San Nicolas, and his legal representation, responded to the investigation.

“Moreover, despite his counsel’s assurance of the delegate’s ‘steadfast commitment to the Committee’s crucial constitutional function,’ the delegate has treated the ethics process with disdain. The delegate’s counsel, without citation, disputes the ISC’s assertion that his refusal to provide voluntary testimony is uncommon, stating that ‘there are numerous examples of Members who assert their legal right not to provide voluntary testimony.’ That statement demonstrates that the delegate does not appreciate the unique role of this Committee,” the report contends. “The Committee is not aware of a single other Member in recent history who refused to provide voluntary testimony to the Ethics Committee. When a Member is the subject of an investigation by the Ethics Committee, they have a duty of candor and diligence; the Delegate did not meet that duty.”

The subcommittee, according to the report, “considered” recommending a House-level sanction for San Nicolas, for violating federal laws, regulations and his code of conduct as a member of Congress.

“The ISC determined, however, that would not be the most effective action in light of the Delegate’s impending retirement from the House, as well as the potential expiration of applicable statutes of limitations as soon as next year for some of the conduct at issue,” the report stated.