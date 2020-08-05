Press conferences in the hotly contested race to be the local Democratic Party's candidate for delegate to Congress were held Tuesday, with 23 days left before the primary election.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas held an online press conference from Washington, D.C., in response to comments made by former Del. Robert Underwood in a press conference on Guam just a few hours earlier.

The former delegate, who is seeking to resume his role representing Guam in Washington, D.C., raised questions on the current House ethics investigation into San Nicolas and how he missed 52% of the votes in which he's eligible to participate.

"He won't answer questions," Underwood said. "Imagine any position of public responsibility where you have a leader who refuses to answer questions, only in ways that are guarded and are one-dimensional."

Underwood said the issue "on this day is accountability."

"How come Michael San Nicolas refuses to be held accountable for any of these activities? How come he refused to explain his missed votes? How come he refuses to engage on the basis of his performance and now he refuses to come home?" Underwood said.

San Nicolas 'not going to engage' in negativity

In response, San Nicolas opened with an apology for what he called negative campaign tactics at a time when "people are worried about keeping kids safe when they go back to school, when people are worried about where they're going to get their next paycheck, especially with some of the unemployment (benefits) expiring. ... Our people are in a lot of distress and the last thing we need is a campaign season that would add to that distress."

"I want to begin first by assuring the people of Guam that we're not going to engage in that way," San Nicolas said. "I know it was made plain that the negativity is going to continue on that end, but we're not going to do that."

San Nicolas said the investigation on the claims against him is ongoing and he can't comment on it based on his attorney's advice. He said in the last election, Del. Madeleine Bordallo was undergoing an investigation and he didn't raise the issue because he understood it was going through the process. "I really hope that's something we can be afforded," he said.

Underwood points to incumbent's 'poor performance'

Underwood also questioned San Nicolas' absence on Guam, saying San Nicolas refuses to return to answer to these and other questions, and to "explain his poor performance."

With respect to his voting record, San Nicolas said this is something he'd like to improve. He noted, however, that some of those instances when votes were missed were due to last-minute scheduling that conflicted with other meetings that took weeks to coordinate, and it came down to deciding which would reap the highest reward.

San Nicolas said he was able to get approval of an amendment in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to approve H-2B workers for nonmilitary-related construction work.

San Nicolas: Not shying away from debate

"Not only did we have that amendment pass, but we got COVID-19 relief through, we got the war claims through," he said. "We absolutely would like to bring the voting record up. We had to make some tough decisions that resulted in the voting record being what it is. Those tough decisions obviously have paid off. ... We continue to deliver exceptional outcomes on very key issues."

San Nicolas added he had scheduled a flight home on Saturday in hopes Congress would have some breakthroughs last week on the extended pandemic relief assistance. Those discussions, however, are still divided.

"Again, those tough decisions of how am I going to make the highest, best use of my time to benefit the people that I serve. Being out here, being able to take these meetings and keeping us present in these critical times, it's a tough decision to make, but it's the right decision as far as we're concerned ... until we've secured the territory's position in the negotiations," San Nicolas said. "The work is keeping us engaged out here."

San Nicolas added that while reporters noted Underwood's call for a debate, he hasn't received an invitation and noted he's not "one to shy away from" a debate.