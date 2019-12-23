San Nicolas wants territories represented in Senate, too

Calling it a "common-sense next step in the pursuit of territorial justice," Congressman Michael San Nicolas introduced a measure that seeks to expand territorial representation in the United States Congress by establishing a nonvoting representative to the U.S. Senate for each U.S. territory.

HR 5526 provides for nonvoting delegates to the Senate to represent American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands of the United States.

With no membership in the Senate, the delegate said territories are underrepresented in the Congress, because the overall Congress is a bicameral body that includes both the House and the Senate.

"Every federal law passed requires the involvement of both the House and the Senate, and territories are only involved in half of the process," San Nicolas said. "Whenever there are differences between House and Senate versions of legislation, the need for representation in both is critical to ensure that all perspectives are considered."

War claims bill

Another bill by San Nicolas, HR 1365, to authorize federal payments of war claims, is under Senate consideration as it has already passed the House. San Nicolas said the Senate will likely approve it soon, but the lack of Senate representation is still felt.

"If we had a U.S. senator, we could have had a mirror version of HR 1365 moving through the Senate at the same time, helping the process to move even faster," he said. "Additionally, certain amendments like those in the NDAA which originated in the Senate, could have been more thoroughly explained if there was actual Senate representation for territories."

'Long shot effort'

Former Congressman Robert Underwood reacted to the legislation calling it " a long shot effort."

Underwood explained that historically, this was discussed when resident commissioners were created for the Philippines in the early 1900s. He said it was decided to put them in the House rather than the Senate.

"Instead of creating another excuse as to why H.R. 1365 didn't pass the Senate as he promised, the delegate should explain what happened," Underwood stated. "Perhaps there is another correction needed to this correction bill. The bill was hot lined and poised to be on the Senate floor, but something happened. What happened is more important right now than finding another reason why it is hard to pass legislation in Congress."

Underwood said the delegate from Guam can always go to the Senate floor and make his presence known. "Perhaps he wasn't aware of that," he added.