San Vicente Catholic School in Barrigada closed its doors Wednesday, in response to low student enrollment, after educating the island’s youth for the last 67 years.

This final decision comes after several meetings with alumni, who came together to help save the school from having to shut down operations.

It also comes after a meeting July 29 with three advisory councils of the Archdiocese of Agana. The Archdiocesan Finance Council, the Presbyteral Council, and the College of Consultors all recommended shutting down San Vicente due to insufficient enrollment.

Student enrollment at the school, established in 1955, dropped more than 50% over the summer.

San Vicente closed last school year with only 107 students enrolled and dipped last week to just 39 students. With the decrease, the Catholic middle school wouldn’t be able to sustain operations. The archdiocese also would not have been able to support San Vicente financially, Tony Diaz, director of communications of the archdiocese, previously told The Guam Daily Post.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes, Superintendent of Catholic Education the Rev. Val Rodriguez, and Vicar General the Rev. Romeo Convocar thanked the many students, parents, faculty, staff, supporters and alumni of San Vicente for their support and dedication for almost seven decades, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

Rodriguez is working with administrators of the 12 other Catholic schools to assist transitioning students who wish to continue their education in the Catholic school system, as well as help San Vicente faculty and staff.

It was an emotional moment for alumni, despite many being upset with the archdiocese moving forward with the closure of San Vicente.

“(The group) expressed disheartenment and disappointment in the decision,” said Sen. Frank Blas, Jr., spokesperson for the alumni and friends of the school. “We can only pray that the decision is not permanent and that one day San Vicente Catholic School will reopen and the evangelization of our faith can again thrive through its corridors.”