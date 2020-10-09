The Archdiocese of Agaña sent a notification to the community that a parishioner of San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual informed staff at the San Vicente office today and the Archdiocese notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the press release.

San Vicente Catholic Church is working closely with Public Health and is taking the necessary steps to safeguard everyone. Church officials are working with Public Health on contact tracing and thorough sanitization to include deep cleaning of the church with a machine.

"Though the parishioner may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church, these safety protocols are being taken because the person indicated they had attended weekday Mass at the parish," the officials state.

"The church will remain closed today and Saturday. It will reopen Sunday for its usual Masses. We pray for our parishioner and all who have contracted COVID-19 on Guam and worldwide. We are grateful for the care and professionalism of Public Health workers and all medical personnel that are assisting us. Archbishop Michael Byrnes and San Vicente pastor Father Joel de los Reyes extend gratitude and prayers to all."