San Vicente Church reports COVID-19 case; closed for All Souls Day as contact tracing begins

San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada in closed today and for All Souls' Day tomorrow after a parishioner tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Agaña.

Another parishioner tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus about three weeks ago.

Father Joel de los Reyes said the church will be closed today, Sunday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 4 for extensive deep cleaning and sanitization.

The Archdiocese of Agaña said the parishioner tested positive today, Sunday, and informed Pastor Father Joel de los Reyes this afternoon. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified.

The parish will work with Public Health on contact tracing and is also being assisted by members of the new Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team.

San Vicente had previously shut down for two days and implemented its COVID-19 protocols after an initial parishioner reported on Oct. 9 that they had tested positive. That person successfully quarantined for 14 days and was cleared by Public Health.

Initial contact tracing indicates this second person contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church. However, safety protocols are being implemented because the parishioner attended 10 a.m. Mass today.

San Vicente Catholic Church will reopen Thursday for its regular evening Mass.

"We ask for everyone’s prayers for the parishioner and all who have contracted the virus on Guam and worldwide," officials stated in the release. "Thank you to Public Health workers and all medical personnel that are working to keep our island safe during this pandemic. Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Joel extend gratitude and prayers to all."