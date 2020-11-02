San Vicente Church reports COVID-19 case

San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada will be closed on All Souls' Day, today, after a parishioner tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Agana.

Another parishioner tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus about three weeks ago.

The church will be closed through Wednesday, Nov. 4, for extensive deep cleaning and sanitization, the archdiocese stated in the press release.

San Vicente Catholic Church will reopen Thursday for its regular evening Mass.

"We ask for everyone's prayers for the parishioner and all who have contracted the virus on Guam and worldwide," officials stated in the release. "Thank you to Public Health workers and all medical personnel that are working to keep our island safe during this pandemic. Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Joel extend gratitude and prayers to all."

The Archdiocese of Agana said the parishioner tested positive Sunday and informed the pastor, Father Joel de los Reyes, that afternoon.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services was notified. The parish is working with Public Health on contact tracing and is also being assisted by members of the new Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team.

San Vicente had previously shut down for two days and implemented its COVID-19 protocols after a parishioner reported testing positive on Oct. 9. That person successfully quarantined for 14 days and was cleared by DPHSS.

Initial contact tracing indicates the new case was contracted elsewhere and not necessarily at the church.