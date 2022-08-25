Sanchez is Guard's newest LTC

PROMOTED: LTC Romeo Sanchez, of Sinajana, left, was promoted to his current rank in a ceremony held Tuesday. His family, friends and colleagues, including daughter Vayah Eve Sanchez, 6, center, and wife Karen Amado Sanchez, right, were on hand for the celebration. The Guam National Guard offered its congratulations to its newest lieutenant colonel over social media. Courtesy of the Guam National Guard