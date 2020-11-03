Sanchez: Renewables and water system improvement ahead of CCU after election

There are five candidates running for two seats on the Consolidated Commission on Utilities this election. The commission directly oversees the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, although subsequent oversight is provided by the Public Utilities Commission on certain matters.

Regardless, the CCU is a five-person board overseeing essential services.

"Depending on oil, it will cost almost $700 million of ratepayer money, more than half the size of GovGuam, and yet it's governed by a five-person board of taxpayer-ratepayers," said CCU member Simon Sanchez, on the importance of the CCU. "So it's an important part of your bill and you want good citizens being represented on that board, who understand both the public service side as well as the ability to deliver the service."

Sanchez is not up for election this cycle.

This year and last year saw major decisions at the CCU, including approval to petition the PUC for a new power plant and a new five-year capital improvement and financial plan for GWA, although the PUC added conditions to the plan.

Sanchez said the larger concerns upcoming on GWA's side are the capital improvement plans, including stopping leaks within the distribution system.

On GPA's side, it's getting the power plant built and adding more renewable energy facilities to the utility's portfolio, he added. Guam law sets a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.