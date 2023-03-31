Sanchez: ‘When something smells bad, we dispose of it’

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities decided to terminate Darlow Graham Botha, legal counsel for the Guam Power Authority.

Three commissioners – Simon Sanchez, Francis Santos and Chairman Joey Duenas – voted in favor of termination during a meeting Thursday afternoon. Commissioners Pedro Martinez and Michael Limtiaco voted against it.

At issue was a job offer from the Office of the Attorney General and Botha's name appearing on an employee listing on the OAG website. Deputy Attorney General Gary Gumataotao sent an offer with a contractual salary of $160,000 per year on March 3.

Botha said he did not accept the offer, but his name was listed on the OAG's employee directory, along with an OAG email, dated March 28. The name was still listed as of Thursday evening, although Botha said he had no idea why his name appeared in the listing.

According to discussions Thursday, Botha also approached GPA General Manager John Benavente about asking the CCU to match the pay offered by the OAG. This is after a $5,400 pay raise was granted to Botha following an evaluation last year.

Sanchez, who made the motion to terminate Botha immediately, said it came to his attention that “it is known in the community” that Botha accepted a position at the OAG.

“Loyalty to an organization, probably more valuable than what you pay them,” Sanchez said.

“I do not make the motion lightly. Mr. Botha has been employed with us 15, 17 years. But when I come to find his name is already listed on a website and a pay increase is being offered to him, … it suggests to me this particular employee is not truly loyal to the ratepayers, to the management and to his employers, the CCU, with regards to the duties that we have given him and the pay we set for him after an evaluation,” he added.

Sanchez also peppered Botha with questions over his counsel related to bonuses and pay raises to GPA and Guam Waterworks Authority management and in-house lawyers, including himself, which took effect in January 2019. Those adjustments were later determined to have been illegally discussed behind closed doors, and developed into a major scandal for the CCU.

Sanchez repeatedly asked if Botha advised the commission on whether their actions fell within the mandates of the Open Government Law.

Botha's responses, however, during this portion of the meeting, were cut out or not picked up at all by audio equipment during the livestream of the meeting on the CCU's YouTube channel.

The pay adjustments were rescinded and the CCU members at the time of the illegal discussion were sued. That ended in a settlement, with the defendants paying a little more than $10,000 in total.

'Significantly above-average pay'

Sanchez said that he felt Botha “let down” the commission and that Botha was more loyal “to his own interest” than the commission or GPA.

“Particularly when he asked Mr. Benavente if he would consider asking us to match (the OAG pay) after we already gave him a pay increase. We're all aware we have gradually moved the pay scale up of all GPA and GWA employees over the last 20 years … trying to get them to the 25th percentile,” Sanchez said. “I'm pretty confident that a $20,000 raise on top of a $5,000 raise would move Mr. Botha's pay significantly above the average pay of all other GPA employees.”

Sanchez said Botha's comments about rejecting the OAG offer but his name appearing on the employee listing didn't “smell right.”

“And in the wastewater business, when something smells bad, we dispose of it,” Sanchez said.

Botha said that his intent when he spoke with Benavente was clear: He wanted to stay with GPA. The attorney said he believed he had been loyal to the utility for many years.

“I'm not saying everything has gone perfectly. As Mr. Sanchez rightly pointed out, that was not something that should have happened, but it did,” Botha said, seemingly referring to the pay raise issue several years ago. “Other than that, I think I have provided appropriate advice to the agency, to the general manager and to the staff for many years.”

He stressed despite his inclusion on a staff roster, he was “clearly not” an employee of the OAG.

“And I think a job offer does not mean I'm disloyal to the agency, nor does it mean I've accepted a job. I'm not aware of how or what it came to be,” Botha added.

Limtiaco asked earlier in the meeting if the CCU should reach out to the OAG and get a “straight answer” as to why Botha's name appeared on their employee directory.

Sanchez said he did not want to do that, while Duenas said he did not know what can be done with the OAG because they've sent questions to the office on several occasions but did not receive a response.

'You were being scammed'

Duenas said that he believed the attorney general had “done a number” on Botha.

“I wish he hadn't. I wish you had caught it fast enough and realized that you were being scammed and I feel for you,” Duenas said.

And after the vote, Duenas said that he felt torn and thought “the AG is playing with fire” and that Botha got “burned.”

The CCU is set to return this morning to discuss other matters related to the attorney general and other actions related to legal representation.