The Children’s Ark donated $7,500 to Sanctuary Inc. of Guam after hosting a successful fundraiser on Oct. 15 in Tiyan, Barrigada, the new local nonprofit organization announced recently in a press release.

A Zombie Run 2K/5K was held, despite wet weather conditions, at the baseball field in Tiyan, Barrigada. The run was organized by The Children's Ark. RE/MAX Micronesia and NEWGEN Physical Therapy hosted the charity event.

The Children’s Ark, established by RE/MAX Micronesia, adheres to Christian values and beliefs. Its mission is to "openly welcome all and gracefully give" regardless of race, religion, sex, nationality, affiliations and age, the organization said in the release. The nonprofit organization seeks to fund and support individuals, organizations and families in need of assistance to bring about well-being for children and their families.

The funds raised by the fun, Halloween-themed event were donated to Sanctuary, a community-based organization that improves the quality of life for Guam’s youth and promotes reconciliation during times of family conflicts. Sanctuary fosters the development of responsible community members and advocates for their needs in an effort to preserve family unity, according to the release.

Madelene Campos, spokesperson for The Children’s Ark, thanked the community for making the fundraiser a success.

“On behalf of The Children's Ark, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation for your support,” said Campos. “According to the Guam Running Club's official results, 378 runners crossed the finish line. More so, we had over a hundred zombie volunteers in character and other organizer volunteers on site. Overall, we are pleased with the outcome, despite the rain, and have been receiving positive feedback from the community.”

Campos told The Guam Daily Post that The Children’s Ark plans to continue organizing this event yearly.

“We plan on hosting this family-fun-filled run as an annual event and we look forward to partnering … again,” Campos said.