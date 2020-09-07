Sanitation inspections up during pandemic, DPHSS says

The Division of Environmental Health under the Department of Public Health and Social Services is directing some of its resources toward enforcing the executive order related to COVID-19, according to Public Health acting Director Art San Agustin.

"More inspections have been conducted than usual," San Agustin said on Friday. "This includes inspections of businesses that the division does not normally regulate."

Currently, he said, the environmental health division has six inspectors to enforce the mandated COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The inspections are conducted daily and include night inspections, he said.

A business is not required to be inspected prior to operation, but it must submit an operational plan to Public Health, San Agustin said.

All businesses are required to follow rules on social distancing, cleaning, sanitization and/or disinfection of surfaces; posting of signs; face masks; and employee health and hygiene.