Santa brings joy to GMH pediatric patients

The hospital is one of the last places anyone would want to spend the holidays, but some Christmas cheer was brought to children hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital as Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in for a surprise visit this past weekend.

On Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus donated their time to the children, many of whom were hospitalized with similar illnesses.

“Most of the children were in with respiratory issues like the flu and we couldn’t go inside the room. Santa talked to them from the door. But the smiles! They were beautiful!” said Cindy Hanson, GMH spokeswoman.

Ten children, between infancy and 10 years old, each received a gift from Santa.

“Most of the children were between 3 and 5, … they all received gifts. There were still plenty of gifts and the plan is to give gifts to any children that come into our emergency room over the holiday weekend,” Hanson said. “They kept some upstairs at pediatrics, too. Hopefully, we won’t have any more patients this weekend, but if we do, they made sure there were gifts for them as well. But we’re praying that children are healthy and at home this Christmas.”

Santa’s heartwarming visit, although brief, left a lasting impression on the children, many of whom were instantly happy at the sight of the big man in red.

“There was a small boy who didn’t want his dad to pick him up, but after he did and turned around and the boy saw Santa, his face lit up like a Christmas tree,” Hanson told The Guam Daily Post. “It made me cry.”

In the next room, Santa turned a little girl’s frown upside down.

“We could hear a little girl in the next room being fussy but as soon as she saw Santa, she was all smiles. It was really wonderful. I wish we could have taken photos,” Hanson shared.

For the privacy of the children, photographs were not taken by the hospital staff or Santa, but those who were present for the special visit were honored to witness the Christmas spirit light up the pediatric ward.

“This is my first Christmas with (GMH) and to see the generosity and goodwill towards our young patients has been inspirational. I have had such an extraordinary week meeting so many wonderful people,” Hanson said.

Leading up to Christmas Day, several organizations in the community took the time to visit the children at the hospital in hopes of brightening their day, especially when they can’t be home for the holidays.

“Earlier that day, a group called Team Isla came by and sang CHamoru Christmas carols to the children and gave them each a Scentsy Buddy stuffed animal. We also had a visit last weekend from Pilots for Kids. They brought toys for the children. And yesterday, (the U.S. Marines from) Camp Blaz, the Toys for Tots team, came by with an enormous amount of toys. A huge box and three sacks that would have made Santa jealous,” Hanson said.