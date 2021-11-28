The Catholic church will bring the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen around the island again this year in celebration of the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen and the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8.

Much like last year, when in an effort to hold the event, which sits at the heart of local Catholic faith, the Archdiocese of Agaña brought the statue to churches around the island, as well as to local hospitals and clinics.

According to the archdiocese, Catholics can pray outside their homes and churches and along the roadside as the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen visits them throughout the island.

"Like last year, the image of our beloved Mother Mary will go to the faithful in place of the traditional procession outside the Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. The adjustment is made to help safeguard all people against the spread of COVID-19," archdiocesan officials state in the press release.

Monsignor James Benavente, pastor of the Dulce de Maria Cathedral-Basilica Agana parish announced this year’s plans earlier in November. The Cathedral-Basilica has released this year’s schedule of nightly nobenas for the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen.

Nobenas and Masses will begin Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Cathedral-Basilica. Information on routes and schedule of the islandwide pilgrimage of Santa Marian Kamalen will be posted shortly.

All are reminded that the islandwide pilgrimage of Santa Marian Kamalen will not be a motorcade. To avoid creating traffic congestion, the faithful are strongly asked not to organize motorcades that attempt to follow the statue. This will pose safety issues for parishioners while approaching large crowds.