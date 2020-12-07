To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, this year's annual dedication to the island's patron saint will follow a different format to avoid large crowds and mitigate the spread of the virus while still paying homage to the Santa Marian Kamalen, the Archdiocese of Agaña stated in a press release.

The procession of the Kamalen during the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, Dec. 8, will instead travel to different churches around the island instead of the procession that normally garners thousands of Catholic faithful to Hagåtña.

The day begins at 6 a.m. with a novena and Mass celebrated by Archbishop Michael Byrnes at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. The statue will leave the Cathedral-Basilica at 7:50 a.m. and will travel through the roads of Guam in an islandwide visitation to all Catholic parishes. At the request of Naval Base Guam, Santa Marian Kamalen will visit the historic Sumay village, cemetery and two chapels.

To avoid crowds, the archdiocese is asking that the faithful line the streets instead of crowding the churches. In an effort to avoid traffic congestion on the island roadways, the archdiocese is asking that people not organize motorcades to follow the Kamalen.

The schedule is as follows:

• Hagåtña: Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica, 6 a.m. Festal Mass for the Immaculate Conception, Santa Marian Kamalen.

• Leave Cathedral, 7:50 a.m.: From Agana Cathedral to Purple Heart Highway (Route 8); Toto-Kanada Loop Road to Aragon Street, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

• Toto: Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 a.m., Aragon Street

• Mongmong: Nuestra Señora de las Aguas, 8:10 a.m.

• Sinajana: St Jude Thaddeus, 8:20 a.m.

• Agana Heights: Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament , 8:35 a.m.

• Maina: Our Lady of Purification Church, 8:45 a.m.

• Adelup Circle, 8:50 a.m.

• Tamuning: St Anthony-St. Victor Church, 9:10 a.m.

• Mercy Care Center, 9:15 a.m.

• Guam Memorial Hospital, 9:20 a.m.

• Tumon: Blessed Diego De San Vitores Church, 9:30 a.m.

• Guam Regional Medical City, 9:45 a.m.

• Dededo: Santa Barbara Catholic Church, 10 a.m.

• Astumbo: Divine Mercy , St John Paul Shrine, 10:20 a.m.

• Agafa Gumas/Machanao: Santa Bernadita, 10:45 a.m.

• Yigo: Our Lady of Lourdes, 11 a.m.

• St. Andrew Kim, 11:20 a.m.

• St. Dominic Senior Care Home, 11:35 a.m.

• Barrigada: San Vicente Catholic Church, 11:50 a.m.

• Mangilao: Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 12:10 p.m.

• Chalan Pago: Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey, 12:25 p.m.

• Ordot: San Juan Bautista Church, 12:40 p.m.

• Yona: St Francis of Assisi Church, 12:55 p.m.

• Talofofo: San Miguel Catholic Church 1:50 p.m.

• Malojloj: San Isidro Catholic Church , 2:05 p.m.

• Inarajan: St. Joseph Church, 2:15 p.m.

• Merizo: San Dimas Church, 2:35 p.m.

• Umatac: San Dionisio Church, 2:50 p.m.

• Agat: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 3:10 p.m.

• Santa Rita: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3:25 p.m.

• Naval Station Chapel, 3:35 p.m.

• Piti: Assumption of Our Lady Church, 3:55 p.m.

• Asan: Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, 4:10 p.m.

• Hagåtña: Return to the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, 4:30 p.m.; Festal Mass 6 p.m.