Zion-Joseph Leon Guerrero lives in Illinois but came back home to Guam for the annual Catholic event to honor the Santa Marian Kamalen every Dec. 8.

He was one of many people who lined streets across the island on Wednesday to see the Island Pilgrimage of Santa Marian Kamalen.

Many held bouquets, white flags, prayer booklets and rosaries, some shouting, "Biba, Santa Marian Kamalen!" as the 350-year-old statue zipped by.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leon Guerrero was holding a bell.

He rang it, he said, "to let everyone know that hey, she's here! she's here!"

While Leon Guerrero fit right in with the many who waited on roadsides for the Kamalen to pass, he said he would have looked strange if he displayed and rang a bell in Illinois.

"Out there, it's different. You know, the spirituality. It's not the same ... I might look like a fool out there but back home, this is my home. This is where my heart is. Again, honoring the blessed mother. It's almost a pilgrimage for me," Leon Guerrero said.

The statue was transported village to village, escorted by police, in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. The Archdiocese of Agana canceled the annual procession for the second year as a pandemic safety precaution, but that didn't stop the faithful from waiting on roadsides for the statue to be driven past parishes.

For decades, the patron saint has been a source of strength and comfort for island Catholics.

Honored tradition

Catholic parishioners have turned to the Santa Marian Kamalen since World War II when the Japanese bombed Guam on Dec. 8, 1941. Some even risked their lives to protect the statue from being seized. Even when the Guam Catholic Church was rocked by more than 270 cases of sexual abuse claims, the faithful never held back from participating in the traditional Dec. 8 procession.

Parishioner Violet Manibusan honored the patron saint and shared the importance of the tradition.

“It’s so very important because she’s our blessed mother; she’s always there by my side, protecting our family and our island ... We need her and we love her. She is so important to me and my family,” Manibusan said.

Parishioner Frances Suarez shared her belief that the Santa Marian Kamalen "is our intercessor."

"She is the one that helps us draw closer to our Lord and we thank her always ... It is a very special day, we love her so much, everyone on Guam loves mama Mary,” Suarez said.

The roundtrip concluded with the return of the Santa Marian Kamalen statue to the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica and the celebration of Mass at 6 p.m. in Hagåtña.