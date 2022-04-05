Murder suspect Donovan Ornellas told a Superior Court of Guam judge on Monday that he fears for his family’s safety after they received multiple death threats since he’s been in the Department of Corrections.

Ornellas stands accused of allegedly beheading Andrew Castro with a knife in Santa Rita and then leaving Castro's head in an abandoned vehicle in Dededo last year.

Ornellas told the court that he knows who has been making the alleged threats, but the names were not mentioned during the court hearing.

“Threats of those kind are crimes,” said Judge Alberto Tolentino, who told the defendant to discuss the issue with his attorney. “Don’t let the victims or the targets of these threats stop themselves from calling the police.”

Ornellas was back in court as defense wants to get a second forensic examination performed to determine if he is fit to stand trial. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

He was represented by attorneys Gloria Rudolph and Terence Timblin. Rudolph withdrew from the case due to a conflict with her new job.

He was indicted twice on charges of murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.