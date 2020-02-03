Santa Rita crash victim was a loving mom

A bouquet of sunflowers and a bird of paradise flower has been placed at the site of where 49-year-old Karimy Liwis is believed to have taken her final breath early Saturday morning.

The mother of three was inside the car that authorities said ran off Route 2A near the Apra Mobil gas station in Santa Rita.

"She's a humble person and a loving mom. She was so caring to the family," said Bensy Liwis, Karimy's sister.

She said Karimy just had her youngest child eight months ago.

"We are in a tough situation. We are heartbroken," she said.

Bensy said her brother-in-law and nephew were also inside the car. Both have since been treated for their injuries and are doing OK.

She had just spoken to her sister hours prior to the deadly crash, as they live near each other in Agat. Karimy told her she had to pick up her husband from work that night.

"They were close, almost (home)," she said.

Bensy recalled the horrific moment she heard about the crash. She said she picked up her brother-in-law from the Guam Memorial Hospital and they rushed to Naval Hospital to check on her sister only to find out that Karimy didn't survive.

Her brother-in-law told her what he remembered.

"He was tired because he just got off work. On the way home he fell asleep. My sister and nephew were already sleeping. There was nobody he could talk to. He fell asleep just a little bit," she said. "When he opened his eyes he saw the tree. He tried to turn the wheel, but it was already too late. From that moment, he blanked out. When he opened his eye, he saw smoke. He asked my sister if she was OK and my nephew."

Karimy's husband told her he got out of the car and another driver, who witnessed the crash, stopped to help out.

"A lady saw what happened and told my brother-in-law that she is a doctor. The lady tried to do CPR," she said. "He said they tried to revive her. She couldn't breathe."

Karimy, a native from Chuuk, has called Guam home since she was in the fourth-grade, Bensy said.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm how she died.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash. Her death marks the second traffic-related fatality of the year.