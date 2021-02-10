Santa Rita stray animal roundup so far yields 9 dogs, 2 cats

An ongoing stray animal roundup in Santa Rita has so far yielded nine dogs and two cats and more are expected to be caught, before moving the traps to Tamuning in March.

"So far we are doing pretty good, I believe, given the limited dog traps, kennels and number of days since we started," said Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, chairman of the Mayors' Council of Guam stray animal roundup committee.

Darlene Camacho, the municipal clerk at the Santa Rita Mayor's Office, on Tuesday said the nine dogs and two cats were brought to the Guam Animals In Need facility in Yigo immediately, since there's no holding area in Santa Rita.

"We are setting up traps in areas where we see stray dogs roaming around, but if residents point us to other areas, then we will go to that area, too," she said.

Of the nine dogs, three were from a Santa Rita resident who volunteered to turn in puppies they won't be able to care for.

"They no longer want the additional ones because it's costly to buy dog food," she said.

The two cats were caught by another Santa Rita resident who was using his own cat trap. He brought the caught cats to the mayor's office.

The mayors' council is focusing on one village at a time to catch stray dogs and cats, estimated to number between 25,000 and 60,000. Villagers have come to rely on mayors to control the stray population. The Santa Rita roundup started on Feb. 4.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said stray dogs and cats are also a major issue in Tamuning, "right along with chickens and illegal dumping."

When the focused stray animals roundup moves to Tamuning in March, the mayor hopes to have as much strays caught as possible.

Right now, Tamuning has four dog traps. The roundup project includes bringing dog traps from all other villages to help one village at a time.

Rivera said it would be great if residents reach out to the mayor's office to point to the areas where they see stray dogs roaming, so that traps can be set up there.

"It takes a community to help make it safe," she said. "We do need all the help we can (get)."