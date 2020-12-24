Families in need this Christmas season got a little help from some angels from Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao.

Because of these acts of kindness, more than 200 children will wake up on Christmas morning to find gifts that otherwise wouldn’t have been there.

Kevin Delgado, the church's program director and Mangilao vice mayor-elect, said in previous years, the church used to be a satellite for the Sugar Plum Tree program that gave gifts to families in need. The recipients were anonymous and the givers came from all walks of Guam's community.

The Sugar Plum Tree didn’t happen this year but the parish looked for other ways it could help.

In response to a homily from parish priest Father Joe English, the church community decided to extend the tradition of gift-giving.

“We gave it the name STCares Act because of our care and compassion for our family members. We wanted to respond (to the homily) by acting on it,” said Delgado.

The church sought out families in the community who were worried about how they’d be able to get a gift for their child this Christmas.

“We wanted them to know it’s okay to ask for help. At Santa Teresita, we are the caretakers of God’s blessings and we have to find the owners of these gifts,” stated Delgado.

In less than an hour, the parishioners adopted the names and wishes of 111 children and because the response was overwhelming, more children were added.

Delgado said the church also got some help from a new parishioner who previously had worked in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria which devastated the territory in 2017. The woman, at that time, reached out to her friends at the Discovery Channel to give gifts to all the children in Puerto Rico and there were plenty of gifts left over.

“(Leslie) had been lugging around boxes of excess gifts for three years and when she found out about our Santa Teresita Cares Act project, she came and found a home for the gifts after three years so now they’re going to be gifted to children in our community,” he said.

Each family donor received the child’s gender, age and wish list.

On Wednesday dozens of grateful parents picked up the colorfully wrapped and decorated presents.

“They come and pick up the gifts and put it under their tree, so children have something to open up on Christmas day from them,” he stated.

A church youth leader, Joshua Bamba, said there were lots of donors who wanted to help out as many are struggling especially this year with the ongoing pandemic.

“Donors from our home all the way from Puerto Rico wanted to adopt someone to give them gifts for Christmas,” said Bamba. “On behalf of STC, we want to thank all the donors who donated gifts to people in need and we want to thank the people who helped identify the people in need this Christmas.”

“Santa is real. Santa Teresita, that is,” said Delgado.