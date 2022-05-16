Santos promoted to Colonel

ALL SMILES: Newly promoted Col. David P. Santos, center, receives his new rank from Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, left, and his wife, Glenda Santos, at a promotion ceremony May 14 at the Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex. "The Guam National Guard has gained a worldwide reputation for being among the very best because of our people. People like newly promoted Col. David Santos, who was raised as a rancher and knows the value of working hard to nurture growth,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “Congratulations to Dave, Glenda, Devin, Dane and Gracie for accomplishing this milestone together, and we look forward to more great things in the future." Courtesy of Guam National Guard