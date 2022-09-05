Santos promoted to sergeant first class

PROMOTION: Sgt. 1st Class Gary Santos, left, was promoted recently to his current rank, the Guam National Guard announced on Facebook. Described as a hardworking and quiet professional, Sgt. 1st Class Santos was joined in a ceremony by his family and colleagues, including his wife, Nadine Santos, right. Gary Santos, an Army recruiter, said he looks "forward to continuing changing lives for the better in the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.” Courtesy of the Guam National Guard