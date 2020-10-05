Santos takes lead in 105th Troop Command

SANTOS: Lt. Col. David P. Santos Jr., right, accepts the colors of the 105th Troop Command from Guam Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui during a change-of-command ceremony in Barrigada on Sunday, Oct. 4. Santos took command of the 105th Troop Command minutes after he was succeeded as commander of the 1-294th Infantry Regiment by Lt. Col. Ricky Flores. Photo courtesy of the Guam National Guard